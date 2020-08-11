Asia Today: New Zealand reports 1st local cases in 102 days

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Ardern says Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday through midnight Friday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed. The country has been praised globally for its virus response. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, the outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city was holding steady and mainland China and Hong Kong saw declines.