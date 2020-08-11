Booker’s 35 points help streaking Suns beat 76ers 130-117

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 to remain undefeated in the NBA restart. Booker became the Suns’ career leader with his 91st 30-point game, breaking a tie with Walter Davis. Mikal Bridges had 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists for the Suns, who began the day only one game behind eighth-place Memphis in the Western Conference playoff race. Phoenix is 7-0 as the only undefeated team in the restart and an unlikely factor in the tight race for a spot in this weekend’s play-for the final playoff spot.