Candor Fall Festival cancelled, scarecrow contest still on

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Candor Fall Festival has been cancelled due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The annual festival normally serves as a way to bring visitors into the village from across the Southern Tier and generate revenue from the local economy. It also allows businesses and farms in the village and surrounding area to raise their profile and attract new customers.

Chamber of Commerce President Rita Kellogg says while the festival is an important source of revenue for businesses in the village, the disappointment runs deeper than that. She says she understands the disappointment vendors are feeling because her goat farm Side Hill Acres is normally a popular spot at the festival.

"People would go out and tour the barn, pet the goats. The goats haven't seen anyone but us since this whole thing started because we can't do tours, so it's a bigger area of loss than just financial," she said.

While the festival itself may be cancelled, she says the annual scarecrow contest is still on. You can find more information by visiting the Chamber website.