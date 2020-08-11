Egypt allows Gazans to leave strip for first time in months

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Egypt has reopened Gaza’s main passenger crossing point for the first time in months for thousands of Palestinians who have been stranded on both sides of the border due to the coronavirus crisis. Gaza residents holding Egyptian passports, foreign passports and patients seeking treatment abroad were to exit through the Rafah crossing point during its three-day opening. Some 500 people were scheduled to leave the strip on Tuesday, the first time the crossing has allowed departures since March. Life in Gaza has returned to normal with the coronavirus at bay. Last week, schools reopened normally. Mosques, wedding halls, cafes and gyms are also open.