Flood Advisory from TUE 10:28 PM EDT until WED 1:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Northern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 130 AM EDT.

* At 1027 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockland, Jackson, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Montrose,

Harford, Hallstead, Andes, Hancock and Fremont.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

