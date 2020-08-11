Flood Advisory from TUE 9:02 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Southern Otsego County in central New York…

Broome County in central New York…

Central Delaware County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Southern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Maine, Sidney and Owego.

Additional rainfall of up to 2 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&