Global coronavirus cases top 20M as Russia registers vaccine

ROME (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 20 million as Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against the virus. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration at a government meeting on Tuesday and said that one of his two adult daughters had already been inoculated. A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed total confirmed cases globally climbing past 20 million. The countries with the most infections are the U.S., India and Brazil. Russia has the fourth most. Health officials believe the actual number of people who have been infected is much higher, given testing limitations and that as much as 40% of those with the virus show no symptoms.