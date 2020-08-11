Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly one full year. Nola allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace righty was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games. Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers veteran offensive lineman David DeCastro says he knows the core of the team’s offensive line is nearing the end of its time together. The 30-year-old DeCastro says “the light’s coming at the end of the tunnel” for himself as well as center Maurkice Poucey and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. DeCastro made his fifth straight Pro Bowl last season, though he took little solace in the honor after the Steelers fell to 8-8 and failed to make the playoffs. DeCastro says he believes the group will bounce back this season thanks in part to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s return from elbow surgery.