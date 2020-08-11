Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department is facing new questions about accountability after acknowledging that officers who shot a Black man were not wearing body cameras. The shooting Sunday on the South Side prompted hundreds of vandals to descend on the downtown shopping area, where they smashed store windows and made off with merchandise. Police spokesman Howard Ludwig says citywide teams, including the one that shot 20-year-old Latrell Allen, do not yet have the cameras because there are not enough to go around. Police say Allen fired at officers before they returned fire and wounded him. They also say they found a gun at the scene.