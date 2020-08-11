‘Love Drives Us’ event to show support during pandemic

(WBNG) -- In a summer where practically all events have been cancelled, Love Drives Us gives everyone a chance to participate in a free community event.

"Love Drives Us, a Community Caravan" is a free event that's geared towards showing the spirit of the "thriving and surviving" community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, August 15th, cars will line up at 10:00 a.m. at SUNY Broome Parking Lot 1 and leave at 11:00 a.m. for a three mile caravan escorted by the Broome County Sheriff's department down Front Street, ending at Riverside Drive.

Whether you are a family, organization, business, team, school, place of worship or club, anyone is welcome to participate in this event.

Their website with more details can be found here, and you can also find them on Facebook here.