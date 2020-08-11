Man found dead on lawn in town of Dickinson

10:11 A.M. UPDATE:

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's office has identified the body as belonging to a male approximately in his 30s. A name was not released.

The sheriff's office says he did not live in the residence he was found at. The homeowners were unaware of the body in their yard, the sheriff's office told 12 News.

As of 10:11 a.m., the death is being treated as suspicious pending a medical exam at Wilson Hospital.

-----

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A person was found dead in front of a residence on Downs Avenue in the town of Dickinson Tuesday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has blocked traffic down to Francis Street as it conducts an investigation.

Details about the investigation were not released.

The Binghamton Police Department and Broome County Emergency Services are assisting the sheriff's office.

As of 9:57 a.m., emergency crews began clearing the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.