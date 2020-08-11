Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (11-7, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (0-0, 6.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Yankees finished 57-24 in home games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year and hit 249 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.