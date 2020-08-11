Nigeria singer sentenced to death in north for blasphemy

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A young musician in northern Nigeria’s Kano state has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. An Upper Shariah Court found Yahaya Sharif, 22, guilty for circulating a song described as insulting to Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp in March. He has 30 days to appeal the judgment. Many people have been condemned to death under Shariah law since it was first introduced in 1999 in Kano state. Only one execution has so far been carried out against a man who was convicted of killing a woman and her two children.