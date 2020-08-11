Pirates opening day starter Musgrove heads to injured list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An unexpected break didn’t stop the steady stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team has placed opening day starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue. The Pirates scratched Musgrove before a start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury. Musgrove is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. He is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season. The list includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick.