Portland protesters rally as arrest of activist draws ire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The arrest during protests in Portland, Oregon, of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. More demonstrations were planned in the city Monday night. Portland has seen more than two months of often violent, nightly protests since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Authorities said Demetria Hester, 46, won’t be charged following her arrest early Monday. Hester had been booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night.