Psychiatrist can present findings in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has ruled a psychiatrist retained by prosecutors can testify about his findings on whether a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally sane. Judge Laura Kipken ruled Tuesday against a motion by defense attorneys to suppress the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff. Attorneys for Jarrod Ramos argued that their client’s rights were violated when Saathoff looked into his jail cell to make observations and when he interviewed 35 personnel at the jail about him. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminal responsible due to his mental health. The sanity phase is scheduled for December.