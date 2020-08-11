Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 7:33 PM EDT until TUE 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Otsego County in central New York…

Northwestern Delaware County in central New York…

East central Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 733 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Richfield Springs to Morris to near Guilford,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Norwich, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Middlefield,

Hartwick, Maryland, Cooperstown and Edmeston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is

occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH