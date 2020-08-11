Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN BROOME…DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 914 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hobart to near Colchester to Binghamton, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Sidney, Walton, Delhi,

Davenport, Roxbury and Sanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH