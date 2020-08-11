Sharon Stone writes memoir that doesn’t ‘pull any punches’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Stone’s next role? Author. The actor has written a memoir her publisher is calling both candid and comprehensive. Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that Stone’s “The Beauty of Living Twice” will be released in March. Stone takes on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to her star-making role in the erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” to Martin Scorsese’s mobster epic “Casino,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. She’ll also write about her near-fatal stroke in 2001 and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.