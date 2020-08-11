Southern Tier Tuesdays: Diamond Paws Animal Rescue

(WBNG) -- Diamond Paws Animal Rescue, a home based animal rescue in Candor, is this week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant.

Since 2017, they have worked fiercely to help rescue and save the lives of animals in Tioga and surrounding counties. They are active in assisting with feral colonies, barn cats and lost animal calls.

Diamond Paws is always willing to take on medical needs, help with community outreach and giveaways, assist families in need, offer advice or set traps to help families find their animals.

For more, visit them on Facebook at Diamond Paws Animal Rescue, send them an email to diamondpawsanimalrescue@gmail.com, or call (607) 227-9575.