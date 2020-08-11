Spencer-Van Etten Central School District working to clear up confusion over reopening plan

SPENCER (WBNG) -- The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District is assuring parents that they did in fact submit their reopening plan to the state on time despite Governor Cuomo's office announcing otherwise Monday.

The superintendent told 12 News they are currently working with the department of health as well as local leaders to get to the bottom of the situation and make sure their plan was in fact received by the state.

They say they have resubmitted the plan just in case there was a problem to make sure they will be able to reopen on time.