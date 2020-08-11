Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Southern Arkansas University says one student has been fatally shot and another was wounded on a campus parking lot. Southern Arkansas University said in a statement that 21-year-old Joshua Keshun Smith was killed in the shooting early Tuesday and a second student, whose name has not been released, is hospitalized in stable condition. The university called the shooting an isolated incident that was not random. It said it involved three students who live off-campus and an undisclosed number of people not associated with the university in Magnolia, about 110 miles southeast of Little Rock.