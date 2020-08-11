Student project delivers encouraging postcards to nursing homes

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local students are spreading love by delivering postcard to local senior citizens homes. On Tuesday, the cards were delivered to Good Shepherd Fairview.

'Let Out Voices Echo' of L.O.V.E project has been giving out hand written postcards to nursing homes across the Southern Tier and Upstate New York.

The project has already delivered more than 3,000 postcards.

Taylor Zanders, member of L.O.V.E., says other students in the area should get involved in the project.

"It's fun," Zanders said. "And we end up helping and changing people's lives too."

Zanders and the other students involved have already delivered 48 cards and counting to four nursing homes in the area.