Take me outside the ballgame: Phandemic Krew cheers Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The loudest Philadelphia Phillies fans this season are found outside the ballpark. The so-called Phandemic Krew camp out each home game outside the outfield fence to cheer on the Phillies. They bring vuvuzelas, air horns and homemade banners to liven up the staid atmosphere inside Citizens Bank Park, where no fans are allowed because of the coronavirus. Fans climb ladders to get a view of the infield. But they must bring binoculars because the view is from more than 450 feet away. That hasn’t deterred the fans who bring lawn chairs and coolers to hang out with friends and watch some baseball.