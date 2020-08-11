UK minister in France seeks crackdown on migrant boat flows

PARIS (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has said after a meeting with French officials that the two countries are looking to put new muscle into their efforts to stop a record number of migrants successfully crossing the English Channel to Britain in small boats. Chris Philp told Sky News Tuesday that the two countries were working at “completely cutting” the Channel route with what he called a “comprehensive action plan.” More than 650 migrants have reached Britain so far in August — including 235 who made the 33-kilometer (about 20-mile) crossing in a single day last week.