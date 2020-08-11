US military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s investigating a militant claim of a bombing at the Iraq-Kuwait border. A newly formed Shiite militant group in Iraq issued a statement overnight claiming it destroyed “equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy” in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra. The U.S. military said it was looking into the reports but Kuwait and Iraq both denied an attack took place at the border. Later, Iraq’s military said an explosion on Tuesday targeted a convoy belonging to the U.S.-led coalition in the Taji area, north of Baghdad, causing only minor damage. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.