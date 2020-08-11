Victim in fatal Ventnor police shooting is Pa. man, AG says

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was shot and killed by police last week after he allegedly advanced on officers while armed with a broken bottle along a southern New Jersey roadway, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday that 30-year-old Amir Johnson of Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday from his injuries. Grewal says Ventnor and Atlantic City officers responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. that day to a 911 call about a man behaving erratically in Ventnor. Grewal says the man “advanced on officers with the broken bottle in his hand and multiple officers fired their weapons.”