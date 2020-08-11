What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

NEW YORK (AP) — Parents have weighed in on reopening schools. Teachers have weighed in. Public health experts, too, along with cities, states and President Donald Trump. But what about the kids themselves? Kindergartners to high schoolers who are faced with a range of scenarios are expressing both fear and glee over leaving home to learn. Many say they’re most worried about fellow students breaking the rules on masks and keeping their distance, especially in areas that are hot spots for the coronavirus. Others are happily planning to return to classrooms. Some are disappointed their schools have decided to begin the new year online with plans to open later on.