Binghamton University announces reopening plans

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Students will see a difference in classes this year as Binghamton University says they are introducing a new and safe way to learn.

With 40 percent of classes in person, students will begin using Bing Flex.

This combines in-person classes with video streaming, so students can interact with each other and their professor.

Harvey Stenger, BU president, says having more classes online will reduce density and free up space in the halls.

"This will mean that fewer students will need to travel to campus on buses or in traffic, meaning that the community will be safer as well," Stenger said.

BU also announced the rest of their reopening plans today.

Students must wear masks at all times in buildings, and there are signs reminding students and staff to wear face coverings and to social distance.

Lorin Miller, BU junior, says she appreciates the university being on top of things.

"They sent out a draft to everybody," Miller said. "We were able to give feedback. I appreciate that. It seems like they have really taken this seriously and gotten a whole team together."

For more information on the university's reopening plan, go to their website.