Bulgaria: Protesters seek support from Berlin and Brussels

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Several hundred anti-government protesters have gathered in front of the German embassy in Sofia, calling on Berlin and Brussels to “open their eyes” to widespread corruption in Bulgaria. During Wednesday’s peaceful protest, dubbed “Eyes Wide Shut,” organizers complained that the European Union had willfully ignored the situation in its poorest member state. Demands for the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country’s chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, have been at the core of month-long street protests in the capital and other big cities. The mostly young protesters accuse those in power of links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and suppressing freedom of speech.