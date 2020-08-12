Census officials face subpoenas if they refuse interviews

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — House Democrats have threatened to subpoena top officials at the U.S. Census Bureau after they refused to give interviews to an oversight committee over why the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident was cut short by a month and will stop at the end of September. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a letter Wednesday to Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham that she would use “compulsory measures” to get the officials to appear if they didn’t agree to show up for interviews. Committee members want to ask about the accelerated schedule for the 2020 census.