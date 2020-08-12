Closer Kela’s return gives beleaguered Pirates a boost

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates will receive a much-needed boost when closer Keone Kela returns after testing positive for COVID-19. Kela is expected to be promoted to the active roster before the start of a four-game series with Cincinnati. Kela says he was always confident he would play in 2020 despite the positive tests. He kept in shape by traveling around different parts of the city with a bag of balls and a net. He says the trips helped him get to know Pittsburgh. Kela joins a team that currently has the worst record in the majors at 3-13.