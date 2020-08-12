 Skip to Content

College bribery scheme tipster sentenced for financial fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles financier who tipped authorities to the college admissions cheating scheme has been sentenced to prison for trying to cheat stock investors out of $15 million. The Los Angeles Times says Morrie Tobin was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison. He could have faced eight years. A federal judge in Boston acknowledged his “extraordinary” cooperation with authorities. Tobin’s tip to investigators in Boston in 2018 led to discovery of a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed or cheated to get their children into elite schools. Some 30 people have pleaded guilty in the case.

