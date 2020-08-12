EU slaps duties on Cambodia exports over rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it’s started to impose customs duties on certain exports from Cambodia again over human rights concerns in the Southeast Asian country. The EU’s executive commission said Wednesday that clothes, footwear and travel goods are going to be hit. The EU is Cambodia’s largest trading partner. Brussels is withdrawing a key tariff preference program over what it says are “serious and systematic concerns related to human rights.” It involves around 20% worth of the $1.2 billion in exports that Cambodia sends to the EU each year. Cambodia has called the move politically motivated and triggered by “misunderstandings about the actual realities” in the country.