FBI arrests 7th person in Puerto Rico public corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have arrested an accountant as part of an ongoing investigation into a corruption case involving Puerto Rico’s former education secretary. FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the man is Aníbal Jover. Cruz said there’s a gag order in the case and that she could not provide further details. Jover is the seventh person arrested in the case. Authorities say contracts were fraudulently obtained from Puerto Rico’s Department of Education and its Health Insurance Administration.