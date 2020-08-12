Flood Advisory until WED 1:30 AM EDT

Flood Advisory until WED 1:30 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN
DELAWARE…NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN…NORTHERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHERN
WAYNE COUNTIES…
At 1130 PM EDT, trained weather spotters and doppler radar continued
to show heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This
will cause minor flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain has already
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Rockland, Jackson, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Montrose, Harford,
Andes, Hancock, Fremont and New Milford.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
