Flood Advisory until WED 1:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN

DELAWARE…NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN…NORTHERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHERN

WAYNE COUNTIES…

At 1130 PM EDT, trained weather spotters and doppler radar continued

to show heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This

will cause minor flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain has already

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockland, Jackson, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Montrose, Harford,

Andes, Hancock, Fremont and New Milford.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&