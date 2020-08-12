France seeks cooperation from Iran, Russia on Lebanon

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to the leaders of Russia and Iran and urged them to cooperate with the rest of the international community to restore stability in Lebanon. Iran and Russia are important power players in the region and have offered Lebanon aid since last week’s devastating explosion. But neither participated in an international donors conference Sunday organized by France and the U.N. to help rebuild Beirut. Macron urged Iran’s president Wednesday to avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government. And he suggested that Russia should work toward Lebanon’s stability via the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.