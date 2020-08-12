Girl Scout helps bring awareness to endangered bird

OWEGO (WBNG) -- One local girl scout is helping bring awareness to the endangerment of the black tern.

For her Girl Scout gold award, Jenny Jacoby, put up pink birdhouses on trees at Hickories Park to attract the black tern.

The black tern migrates to the Southern Tier during the spring and summer months.

Due to pollution in the air, the black tern has become endangered.

Jacoby says she hopes her actions will influence the community to do the same and learn more about their impact on the black tern's life.

"Just learn more about it," Jacoby said. "And share the knowledge with people. Knowledge is power. As long as you're reducing your waste and you're teaching others about it, you're able not to just help yourself but help others."