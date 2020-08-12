Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Hays hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the 10th inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth and Jean Segura gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead with a solo shot two outs later. But closer Hector Neris couldn’t hold it. After Orioles closer Cole Sulser allowed a two-run single to Didi Gregorius with two outs in the ninth to tie it at 8, Hays put Baltimore ahead to stay.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The loudest Philadelphia Phillies fans this season are found outside the ballpark. The so-called Phandemic Krew camp out each home game outside the outfield fence to cheer on the Phillies. They bring vuvuzelas, air horns and homemade banners to liven up the staid atmosphere inside Citizens Bank Park, where no fans are allowed because of the coronavirus. Fans climb ladders to get a view of the infield. But they must bring binoculars because the view is from more than 450 feet away. That hasn’t deterred the fans who bring lawn chairs and coolers to hang out with friends and watch some baseball while wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 to remain undefeated in the NBA restart. Booker became the Suns’ career leader with his 91st 30-point game, breaking a tie with Walter Davis. Mikal Bridges had 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists for the Suns, who pulled into a ninth-place tie with Memphis in the Western Conference playoff race. Phoenix is 7-0 as the only undefeated team in the restart and an unlikely factor in the tight race for a spot in this weekend’s play-for the final playoff spot.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An unexpected break didn’t stop the steady stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team has placed opening day starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue. The Pirates scratched Musgrove before a start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury. Musgrove is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. He is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season. The list includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers hope the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs can propel them toward their first Stanley Cup championship since 1975. They play the Montreal Canadiens. Game 1 is Wednesday night. Montreal was 1-0-2 against Philadelphia this season. That includes pair of overtime losses in November. The Canadiens beat the Flyers 4-1 in January. The Flyers haven’t won a round since 2012. They haven’t played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford says he still believes the championship window is open for his club but changes need to be made following a quick playoff exit. The Penguins were stunned in four games by the underdog Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round of the NHL playoffs. It marked the second straight early exit by Pittsburgh, which was swept by the New York Islanders in the first round in 2019. Rutherford said the team will need to get younger in the offseason. Goaltender Matt Murray and defenseman Justin Schultz will both likely leave in free agency.