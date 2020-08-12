‘Kicked in the teeth’: Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The impact of a powerful wind storm that tore through the Midwest on Monday is continuing to grow, as hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing power outages for a third straight day. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, residents emptied their refrigerators and freezers as their food spoiled, waited at gas stations for an hour or longer to fill up their cars and gas cans, and worked to clean up fallen trees that were everywhere. Many roads remained impassable and businesses closed. City council member Dale Todd says “it feels like we got kicked in the teeth pretty good,” and that recovery will be slow.