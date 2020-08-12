Japan appeals court order to recognize ‘black rain’ victims

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government and the city of Hiroshima have appealed a court ruling ordering them to certify dozens of people who were exposed to radioactive “black rain” in the aftermath of the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb attack. The appeal comes after the Hiroshima District Court for the first time on July 30 recognized the “black rain” victims outside of a government-set physical boundary used as a basis for deciding survivors’ eligibility for medical benefits. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato says the government appealed because the ruling was “not based on sufficient scientific evidence.” He said, however, that his department will start its own scientific examination to consider expanding the “black rain” zone in Hiroshima to address the request from city officials.