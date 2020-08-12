Local venues, engaged couples frustrated over wedding state mandate confusion

(WBNG) -- After two Buffalo couples were able to get approval from a federal judge to have their weddings at 50 percent capacity, that has some brides and grooms, as well as venues scratching their heads.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge approved for two couples and a wedding venue to host their events at 50 percent capacity. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo calls this decision, "irresponsible."

Nevertheless, it leaves business owners like Leon Anastos from Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell wondering when he'll ever get to open at 50 percent capacity. He says his business has taken a big punch the past few months without being able to host events.

"It's tough, it's frustrating. We're losing money everyday," said Anastos.

He says when he heard about the decision up in Buffalo, he thought all venues would be allowed to do the same. However, when he made some calls to double check, he learned that the state is still not allowing it.

"[One day] it's 50 percent, the next day it's only 50 people…and it's got to be frustrating for the brides and grooms that are planning this for a year or sometimes longer."

For soon-to-be bride, Cherish Simmons, it is frustrating. She got engaged to her fiancee in 2018 and was excited to have her wedding in July of 2020, but had to make the difficult decision to postpone it for a whole year. Once she saw this situation up in Buffalo, she also felt confused and wondering.

"It's frustrating to see people do what I can't," said Simmons. "But at the end of the day, it's just one more year for us, so it's not that bad."

According to AP, Governor Cuomo says legal action could be taken in the situation regarding the venue in Buffalo.