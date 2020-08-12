Looking to supplement your child’s education this crazy school year? Local teacher and mother breaks down resources

(WBNG) -- When it comes to the upcoming, unconventional school year, one local teacher has resource suggestions if parents are looking to supplement their child's education.

Lindsey Hendricks is an elementary school math teacher in Windsor and mother of young twins.

One tip she says to keep in mind when adding on to your child's education, make sure whatever you're adding matches up with what they're learning in school.

The first resource she recommends is called 'The National Library of Virtual Manipulatives.'

It's a website for children in preschool all the way through grade twelve. It transforms manipulative like graphs and fraction bars to a virtual format for students to use.

"If your child is a visual learner or that hands on learner, it's going to give them those manipulatives that they would have had in the classroom maybe on that day," said Hendricks.

She also suggests using 'Quizlet,' another website she says is great for helping practice vocabulary with flashcards and games.

"When anytime that we can take vocabulary and put it into extra practice and make it fun for them too, and they're still learning, will just make any gaps that they have as students a little bit easier for them."

Not all her resources are online however, some tools she recommends can be found right in your own home like measuring cups or a tape measure.

Students can try measuring items in their homes and then converting those numbers between inches to feet, for example.

"Whatever our families can do at home to support what our students are doing in school or in school virtually is only a bonus," explains Hendricks.