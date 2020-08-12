Mexico: Odebrecht allegedly paid for slick 2012 campaign

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans were inundated by a slick, expensive ad campaign on behalf of front-running presidential candidate Enrique Peña Nieto for the 2012 election, but few then suspected who is now being alleged to have paid for it — Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted to involvement in widespread corruption in Latin America. Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero Gertz said Wednesday that the case illustrates how the “perfect dictatorship” — a term used to describe Peña Nieto’s old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party — was “created to break the law, to loot and to enforce submission.”