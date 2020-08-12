Thousands in Belarus decry president’s reelection as rigged

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus’ capital and other cities for a fourth straight night, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian leader and a subsequent brutal police crackdown on demonstrations. The demonstrators are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday’s vote and the main opposition challenger with 10%. Authorities have responded with a crackdown that was unusually brutal even for Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule. In several parts of Minsk on Wednesday, groups of hundreds of people formed human chains to protest Lukashenko’s reelection and the crackdown.