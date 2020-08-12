Parents react to school reopening news

(WBNG) – After Governor Andrew Cuomo announced schools across New York could reopen in the fall, parents are now reacting to the news, and trying to make the best decision for their own family.

Adam Flint is the parent of two girls in the Vestal Central School District, and called the return to schools a “nerve-wracking situation,” but said he and his family have decided to send their daughters back to school this fall.

“We're taking that calculated risk to send our daughters,” Flint said. “I would not come out and say it's safe. It may be okay. We'll see.”

Flint says each family has its own decision to make, and that the decision to let his daughters back to school was one he was able to make because of his flexibility to work from home.

Stephanie Malmberg is also working from home, but chose to have her son, who is entering 8th grade at West Middle School, go to school remotely as a safety precaution.

“I think there are so many unknowns, and a lot of the decision-making I feel is premature,” she said. “I'm really concerned about the type of learning that can take place in an in-person environment with all of these restrictions.”

She said the decision isn’t just for her son, but for the health and safety of teachers and staff members at the school.

As for Flint, he wants to have conversations with district officials, teachers and staff about how he can help, and believes those conversations can lead to a more being done to keep people safe.

“[Parents] want to help. We obviously have a very strong self-interest in doing that,” he said. “Just asking questions and having them answered is different than having a conversation.”

Flint also added another idea: outdoor classes.

'You can have tents, you can have the same sort of heaters restaurants have on patios, you can have fans," Flint explained.

12 News reached out to Vestal Central School District for a comment on Flint's recommendations.

The district says they are exploring outdoor class options, but sees multiple variables that could impact an outdoor learning environment.