Police investigating shots fired, leaves 1 injured in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired leaving one injured Tuesday night.

Police say a patrol supervisor was near the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Meadow Street around 6:30 p.m. when he heard several gunshots coming from Cleveland Avenue. The police department says a resident in the area called 911 for a report of gunshots around the same time.

Officers arrived on scene at the 100 block of Clevland Avenue and located a man believed to be in his 30's with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office, Cornell University Police Department and Bangs Ambulance.

This incident is under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Anonymous Email Tip: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips