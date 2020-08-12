Public money granted for woman’s defense in kid’s deaths

READING, Pa. (AP) — A judge has granted a request for taxpayer money to help pay for the defense of a woman charged with murder in the deaths of two young children found hanging in an eastern Pennsylvania basement last fall. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a Berks County judge on Monday granted the motion to have 37-year-old Lisa Snyder considered indigent. Snyder is charged with first- and third-degree murder, child endangerment, and evidence-tampering in the September deaths of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner in Albany Township. Her attorney calls the prosecution case “speculation and guesswork.”