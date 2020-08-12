Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A review suggests a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century has been plagued by understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports some children were as young as 12 and had IQs as low as 50 when they said they were raped or sexually assaulted by staff at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. Devereux leaders, noting that a sexual assault can happen in almost any care setting, said they have adopted safeguards but vigorously denied that their campuses had supervision and staffing issues.